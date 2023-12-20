Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,138 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PJUL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,491 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,408,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,560,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 176,944 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. 92,666 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

