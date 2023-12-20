Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $40.48. 217,299 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

