Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $15.19 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,125 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. 1,417,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,592. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $55.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

