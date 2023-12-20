Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,249. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

