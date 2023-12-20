Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $223.94. The company had a trading volume of 63,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.20 and a twelve month high of $224.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.85 and a 200-day moving average of $207.83.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

