Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $394,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $139.36. The stock had a trading volume of 118,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average of $148.72. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

