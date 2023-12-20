Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after acquiring an additional 655,183 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,202. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

