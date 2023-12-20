Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $533,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 427,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $365,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.56. 2,665,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195,737. The company has a market capitalization of $290.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

