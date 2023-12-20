Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,950 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 530,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 46.8% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 1,041 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

