Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $747,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.13. 200,539 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.39.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.