Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $884,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VLUE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.16. 554,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.