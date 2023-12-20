Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $9.99 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,286,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,827,000 after purchasing an additional 865,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 550,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,245. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

