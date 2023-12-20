Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $392,142,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,481. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

