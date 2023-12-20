Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 153,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,825. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.