Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.16. The company had a trading volume of 263,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,276. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

