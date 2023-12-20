Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.55. 92,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,716. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $261.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

