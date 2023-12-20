Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.55. 92,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,716. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $261.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

