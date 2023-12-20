Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260,851 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,059,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after buying an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after buying an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,503,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. 1,028,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

