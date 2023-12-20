Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,926,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,840,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.