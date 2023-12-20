Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TJUL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 4,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.