Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.
Separately, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth about $73,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TJUL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.61. 4,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $25.62.
