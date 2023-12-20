Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.79% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 170.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,603 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 86,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS KJUL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,538 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

