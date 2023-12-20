Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.48. The stock had a trading volume of 656,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.