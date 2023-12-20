Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 1.05% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

EJUL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 10,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,278. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

