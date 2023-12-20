Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IJUL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,444. The company has a market cap of $187.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

