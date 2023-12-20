Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after buying an additional 94,556 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.18. 2,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,245. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

