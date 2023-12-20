Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 161,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,494. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.