Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,420,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,303,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,276 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. 61,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

