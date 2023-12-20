Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. 2,071,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

