Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,482,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 96,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IEFA traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,043,933 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.