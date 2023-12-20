Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

IGM traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $448.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,539. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.36. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $272.47 and a 52-week high of $448.84.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

