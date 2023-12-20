Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 135,736 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,736 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,934,096 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

