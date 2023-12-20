Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 15,250 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $5,345,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:PJAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,355 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $666.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

