Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.79. 154,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

