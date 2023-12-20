Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 34,626 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPRFree Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 137.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 713,574 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,779,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 232,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of DAPR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 34,625 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April (BATS:DAPR)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.