Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 34,626 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 137.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 713,574 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,779,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 232,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of DAPR stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 34,625 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

