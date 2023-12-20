Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,131 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 183,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 341,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $879,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. 188,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,665. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

