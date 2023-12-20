Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,017 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. 2,645,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

