Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 725 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

