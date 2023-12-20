Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 786 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 146,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,921. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.08.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

