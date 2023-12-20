Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,971 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EFG stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,912 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.