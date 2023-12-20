Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 187,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

