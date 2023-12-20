Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,939,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 69,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,991. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

