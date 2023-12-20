Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 6.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $231.50. 660,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,741. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average of $233.27. The company has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

