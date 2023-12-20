Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares were up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 1,455,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,092,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 89.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 104,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 49,296 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 514,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 164,888 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 2,596,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 187,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denison Mines

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.