Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,443.75 ($30.91).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.19) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.77) price objective on the stock.
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
