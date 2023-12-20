Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $9.36. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Despegar.com shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 80,487 shares.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $647.39 million, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.34 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

