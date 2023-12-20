Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

DVN stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

