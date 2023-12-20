Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 3.2% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 173,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
