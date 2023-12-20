Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Divergent Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 192,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.