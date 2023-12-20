Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $175,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

