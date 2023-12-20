Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stake Boosted by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.2% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 46,482 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 112,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

