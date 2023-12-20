Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3236 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
DFGP opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31.
